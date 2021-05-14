RCMP visit Vernon church after complaints of services in violation of public health order

Photo: Contributed

Police were called to a Vernon church over complaints it has been violating public health orders.

Neighbours allege the Slavic Christians of Evangelical Faith on 40th Avenue has recently held indoor services with as many as 50 people attending.

"I have called bylaw twice and the RCMP twice, as bylaw did not respond," a tipster told Castanet in an email, alleging vehicles are being parked on the street rather the church's parking lot, to avoid attention.

The church had previously signed a national petition urging the government to drop the ban on in-person services.

Indoor religious gatherings have been suspended in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski confirms police attended a church on the 2000 block of 40th Avenue earlier this week after receiving a complaint.

"Frontline officers attended the location in response to the complaint, and after completing a thorough investigation, no enforcement action was taken," says Terleski.

"In our efforts to support education, awareness and compliance, our officers engaged in a productive discussion with those involved and provided clarification with respect to recent changes made to the Emergency Program Act and the current public health order."

Terleksi said police are aware that confusion, or misunderstanding can arise with rapid and ongoing changes to public health orders and are "committed to working with our partners and community members, to encourage compliance with the public health orders as we continue to navigate these challenging times together."

Castanet reached out to the church and Interior Health for additional comment.