Vernon MLA Harwinder Sandhu recognized in legislature for National Nurses Week

Photo: Facebook

Vernon's MLA Harwinder Sandhu was recognized in the provincial legislature this week, for National Nurses Week.

Sandhu, first-time MLA for Vernon-Monashee is a registered nurse and was a patient care co-ordinator at Vernon Jubilee Hospital prior to her election last fall.

She is Vernon's first NDP MLA in 36 years.

"Nurses in the House! I am pleased to sit with Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee as the two nurses in the B.C. Legislature for National Nurses Week," North Vancouver Seymour MLA Susie Chant posted on her Facebook page, Wednesday.

"The amount of supportive statements from every member and every party was inspiring to hear. To all the nurses working tirelessly to keep us safe and healthy, to my current and former colleagues in the field, thank you."

Sandhu responded: "Nurses are our superheroes in scrubs, and we are so grateful for their compassion, sacrifices, strength and resiliency...

"Susie, thank you so much for your years of service as a nurse. I am grateful we can be the voices of nurses and all health-care workers in the legislature."