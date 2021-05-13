Spray park at Vernon's Polson Park has now been removed

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Vernon kids will have to find another way to cool down this summer, as the Polson Park spray park is no more.

The splash park was a popular summer hangout for families, but the city was forced to rip the structure out due to ongoing groundwater and health concerns.

All that is left of the spray park is a pile of debris left from its removal.

Flooding in the park has been an ongoing problem for the past few years.

In January, administration conducted a study to understand why surface-water ponding has been occurring since 2017, which has created a variety of maintenance problems in the park, and forced the closure of the playground and water park for all of 2019-20.

A report to Vernon city council earlier this year stated: “The most significant concern is the spray park, which requires upgrades to address the infiltration of ground water into the holding tank, which impacts the ability to have clean water in the spray equipment. The asphalt under the rubberized material is deteriorating and creating sink holes. The rubberized material continuously grows algae and needs to be removed to conform to Interior Health standards.”

The city has plans to hold pop-up spray parks using fire trucks this summer.