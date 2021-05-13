Inspection closures of Enderby's Baxter Bridge to end Friday

Photo: Google Street View

A closure of the Baxter Bridge near Enderby will end earlier than expected.

Following emergency repairs to the bridge last fall, closures were scheduled this week to allow for a detailed inspection.

Chad Marsh, bridge area manager with the Ministry of Transportation, says work has gone well, and a closure on Saturday will not be necessary.

"The inspection is going well and will be completed on Friday," Marsh said in an email update.

The Shuswap River bridge is located one kilometre south of the junction of Enderby Mabel Lake Road on Trinity Valley Road.

The inspection required daily closures to allow for inspection vehicles and equipment, with arrangements so school buses and emergency vehicles aren't impacted.