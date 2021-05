Photo: Jack and Charlene Hope

It's big, it's ugly – and it was found here in the Okanagan.

The bug of the week was captured on camera by Jack and Charlene Hope of West Kelowna.

“Need help in identifying this creature found under leaves we were raking,” they said in an email that included a picture of the monstrosity.

The Okanagan is no stranger to big beetles, beastly bugs and intimidating insects, so if anyone knows what manner of beast this is, send us an email to [email protected].