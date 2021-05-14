It may be a scary looking bug, but today's insect is just a cricket

Photo: Jack and Charlene Hope

UPDATE 9:33 a.m.

It may look like an ugly bug (because it is) but it appears it is nothing more than a harmless cricket.

Today's bug of the week featured a critter that looks rather intimidating, and for those with bug phobias it is downright scary.

There were a few opinions as to what the critter was, however, the majority of readers agreed it is a hump-winged cricket, also known as a Great Grig.

Readers also agreed it was big and ugly.

Crickets are a very common insect, found in many parts of the world.

They can grow up to three centimetres, but are completely harmless.

The Great Grig is most active between June and August.

ORIGINAL

It's big, it's ugly – and it was found here in the Okanagan.

The bug of the week was captured on camera by Jack and Charlene Hope of West Kelowna.

“Need help in identifying this creature found under leaves we were raking,” they said in an email that included a picture of the monstrosity.

The Okanagan is no stranger to big beetles, beastly bugs and intimidating insects, so if anyone knows what manner of beast this is, send us an email to [email protected].