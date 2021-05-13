City of Armstrong seeking partner for controversial affordable housing project

Photo: Contributed

The City of Armstrong is seeking a partner to help build affordable housing.

Earlier this year, civic leaders in the North Okanagan community passed a bylaw that would allow for an apartment complex on a parcel of land near Nor-Val Arena.

The project has been mired in controversy since it began, but council is pushing ahead and recently sent out an expression of interest to find a building partner.

“This Expression of Interest is an invitation by the City of Armstrong for the purposes of identifying housing providers that are interested in providing design, construction and property management services for new affordable housing projects in the City of Armstrong,” the EOI states.

“The city is looking to enter into a long-term lease for the existing land set aside for an affordable rental housing complex. The city will require the developer to enter into a servicing agreement for these works. All on-site works, including parking, storm drainage, landscaping, etc. are the responsibility of the developer. Access to the site will be from Adair Street, through property owned by the City of Armstrong.”

The project has been a battle ground from Day 1, with opponents launching petitions and making claims of wrongdoing by city staff.