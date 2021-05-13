Venture is looking for home share families for adults with disabilities

Photo: VDACL Sharing your home with a special needs adult can be a rewarding experience.

The Vernon and District Association for Community Living is looking for homes to take in special needs adults.

Jo Hansen runs the home share program and they are having a hard time finding homes for people for the same reasons everyone else is: a tight and expensive rental market.

Hansen said host homes are paid between $2,000 to $3,000 a month tax free to provide for the resident.

“It's similar to the foster program, but it is for adults with disabilities,” said Hansen. “We have quite a variety of abilities and disabilities that we work with.”

Homeowners are expected to provide a “safe, comfortable and inclusive environment.

“We do have single folks who do this as well. They just become a part of your family. We have people who have been doing it for more than 30 years.”

Hansen said they try to find a long-term placement because it provides more stability for the resident and moving is stressful.

“It's a very rewarding experience in many ways,” said Hansen. “We have such a wide variety of folks that are doing this. The folks that do provide home share are fabulous people.”

Hansen said they get referrals monthly for people looking for a home share.

There is a process to become a home share host, including a criminal record check and other requirements.

The residents are as closely matched to the host family as possible as each will have different needs.

Home owners can apply to the home share program by calling 250-503-1108.