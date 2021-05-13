Enderby vaccination clinic not being used to its full potential

Photo: File photo

It would seem there is plenty of room at an Enderby vaccination clinic.

Last month, the North Okanagan community was found to have a high number of COVID cases, so Interior Health set up a clinic for all area residents regardless of age in an effort to slow the spread.

But one woman found the clinic is not being used to its full potential.

When Sarah received notification she was eligible for a COVID vaccination, she jumped at the opportunity, but clinics where she lived were extremely busy.

Sarah, who asked to remain anonymous, said it would be two weeks before she could get the vaccination in Kelowna.

She searched other clinics and found an abundance of openings at the Enderby clinic, so she and her husband booked their appointments and made the 90-minute drive to get their vaccinations.

“I just started looking in the surrounding communities and all of them were busy, and then I looked at Enderby and there are hundreds of appointments every single day,” she said. “People were walking in without appointments.”

Sarah said the Enderby clinic is administering Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Staff at the clinic told Sarah there is room for 300 people a day at the clinic, but only 36 had registered for the shot in the arm the day she was there.

Sarah said more people should know about the abundance of space at the Enderby clinic.

Once a person is registered for the shot, they will receive a text asking them to enter the name of a city.

“Most people probably don't even know Enderby has a site,” she said, adding she found it odd that the clinic with a full compliment of nurses, was virtually empty.

Castanet has reached out to Interior Health for comment.