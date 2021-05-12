Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre B Sides starts Thursday

There is still plenty of entertainment on the B Side.

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre continues its Focus online series “B-Sides” with Episode 3 this week, featuring Celtic party band Maritime Kitchen Party, producer and looper Jodie B., and a beautiful performance of Leonard Cohen’s iconic “Hallelujah” by 13-year-old Scotty Berg with Vernon singing sensation Justin Moore.

B-Sides launched April 15, with recorded performances by local and emerging artists featured in Episodes 1-6 of the earlier Focus series.

“We had so many great recordings that we just had to release more episodes,” said artistic director Erin Kennedy.

Moore went viral singing with his father, opera singer Paul Moore, and more recently is getting nods for his vocal harmony TikTok videos. His TikTok cover of Foster The People’s “Pumped Up Kicks” has almost four million views.

Berg, who recorded the original song “I Wouldn’t Know What to Do,” is just 13 years old and has already performed in front of thousands, singing at Wentworth Music rock shows and performing the national anthem at numerous sporting events, including for the Vancouver Canucks.

Berg was a finalist in Okanagan’s Got Talent and also won the Armstrong Fair youth talent competition.

Maritime Kitchen Party is named for the longstanding East Coast tradition. The band brings that feeling to their live performance, with foot-stomping music heavily influenced with Canadiana such as Great Big Sea, Stompin’ Tom, Blue Rodeo and more.

Jodie B. opened Episode 1 of Focus and quickly became a series favourite. The live loop performer, multi-instrumentalist and producer performs as both a solo artist and as a duo with her sister, Nique Bruce.

B-Sides Episode 3 streams for four days, 12:01 a.m., Thursday, May 13 to midnight May 16. Viewing is free, but donations are gratefully accepted.

For links and streaming details, click here.