RDNO urges province to change legislation to protect drinking water

Photo: RDNO

The Regional District of North Okanagan is calling on the provincial government to address legislation gaps that leave drinking water vulnerable to the impacts of nearby resource extraction.

"A recent threat to Greater Vernon's water is evidence of the need for amendments," the RDNO says.

The call comes after Tolko announced plans to log an area 500 metres above Greater Vernon's drinking water intake, which supplies water to tens of thousands of people. Tolko has since backed off on the plan.

The regional district was first made aware of the intention to log the area in 2016 and commissioned an assessment to estimate the potential hydrologic risks to Duteau Creek and Headgates if the proposed cutblock were logged.

Results showed that logging the portion of the block within the Duteau Creek watershed posed a significant risk to the water infrastructure below.

The district has no authority to stop the work so instead issued a public statement of opposition.

Tolko addressed the RDNO’s concerns by completing a site-specific assessment, which is the only assessment required of them under the Forest and Range Practices Act.

"The RDNO's assessment looked at the impacts on the broader landscape, including the surface and subsurface drainage on the downslope areas leading to the Headgates water intake," a RDNO news release states.

"We are happy that Tolko chose to remove this area from their harvesting plans. As a result, the threat from logging at this specific site is mitigated, but now our sights are set on encouraging the province to amend legislation so that a dangerous situation like this cannot happen again," said Kevin Acton, RDNO board chair.

Acton says water providers should not be expected to rely on "appealing to the goodwill" of a company to stop "potentially catastrophic impacts to the quantity and quality of our water." He says there must be legislation to protect water sources.

The RDNO wrote to Forests Minister Katrine Conroy and Minister of State for Lands and Natural Resources Nathan Cullen in April expressing these concerns.

Additionally, the Forest Practise Board provided recommendations in its 2015 report that would provide district managers with authority to deny logging plans when public resources are at risk.

"We are requesting that the province make the necessary legislative changes that prioritize public resources such as drinking water," said the RDNO.