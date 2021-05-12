Vernon pharmacies have plenty of AstraZeneca vaccines on hand

Photo: Contributed

Plenty of AstraZeneca vaccine shots are available at Vernon pharmacies.

Hogarth’s Pharmacy received a batch of 200 AZ doses and is finding the number of people coming in to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is decreasing.

As of Wednesday morning, they still had about 150 doses on hand, with plenty of availability for appointments.

Beginning today at 7 p.m., Interior Health is lowering the eligible vaccination age to people aged 30 and over.

With IH vaccinating more people and expanding the eligible age range, Hogarths manager Todd Dew believes that is a factor in the decreasing vaccine traffic to pharmacies.

“The interest has kind of dipped off, and I think that’s because ... health authorities are doing a pretty good job at getting caught up vaccinating people,” said Dew.

Hogarth's is only giving first shots at this time.

Dew recommends those looking to book their second dose get registered at “Get Vaccinated,” the provincial registry. Once registered, you will get a notification on when and where to get the second shot.

Pharmacist Will Beley at Nolan’s Pharmasave says they also have plenty of AZ shots to give out.

Nolan's received a shipment of 100 vials, with 70 currently remaining.

Beley has noticed the same decrease as IH ramps up its vaccination program.

He said news reports about the AstraZeneca vaccine possibly causing blood clots have likely also played a part.

“People tend to have that in the back of their mind,” said Beley, noting the chances of an adverse reaction are remote.

Both pharmacies say they have been receiving batches of vaccine at random and are usually unsure when the next shipment may arrive.