Vernon RCMP reunite owner with stolen Pomeranian

Photo: RCMP

A stolen Pomeranian has been returned to its owners.

It was a heartwarming moment when the small dog was reunited with its loving family after being stolen from a yard on the 3000 block of 24th Avenue in Vernon Tuesday night.

"After discovering their small dog, Chocnut, was missing from their yard, the owner began to canvas the neighbourhood in search of her pet," says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

The owner called police about 6:30 p.m. after a neighbour said they had seen a woman carrying a small dog away from the area earlier.

Using information provided by the witness, police identified a suspect and searched several locations throughout the city until 11 p.m., when, with the assistance of the public, officers located the suspect with Chocnut on the 2500 block of 27th Street.

The suspect was arrested without incident, and Chocnut was safely returned to his family.



"People often ask what the best part of being a police officer is. Well, this is it, helping people," says Terleski.

"The outcome of this event highlights the important roles both police, and the public have in solving and preventing crime, and how it takes teamwork to keep our communities safe. We have an incredibly happy family who has their beloved pet back, and we’re happy to have been a part of it."

A 41-year old Vernon woman was released from custody while the incident remains under investigation.