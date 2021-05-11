Canada goose at Vernon's Polson Park has an injured right wing

The call has gone out for anyone who is able to help an injured bird.

A Canada goose with an injured wing has been spotted in Vernon's Polson Park over the past few days.

Pictures show the bird seem be having problems with its right wing.

Kyle Gillett posted pictures of the big bird to the Vernon & Area Community Forum Facebook page, seeking help for the goose.

Several posts expressed sympathy for the bird.

Local wildlife expert Pete Wise weighed in, saying “The goose keeps going back to the water. If it could be caught we can do something with it.”

Wise said there are places to take the bird if it can be caught.

“Until that time, the bird seems to be doing OK,” said Wise. “It's swimming, it's eating, it's with its mate, it just can't fly.”

Wise said the birds will be going into their molt and won't be flying for the next five weeks.