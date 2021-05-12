Vernon city council still has plans to put the $13 million from the city’s FortisBC Legacy Reserve to use.

The last time the council spoke on the topic they narrowed down the list to five projects that could be funded by the grant.

The list includes:

Kin Race Track park

30th Avenue ‘flex-street’

RCMP building renovation

Polson Park revitalization

$1.17M for fire services strategic plan

Councillor Akbal Mund’s top three choices of Kin Race Track park, RCMP building renovation and fire services all made the list.

Mund decided that those three choices would benefit society in the long run.

He said renovating and expanding the RCMP detachment would be cheaper and more efficient than building a new one.

The fire service strategic plan includes new equipment for fire services.

Mund expects council to decide on at least two or three different projects to fund.

He broke down the numbers for his choices and the three projects fit the $13 million budget.

“The Kin Race Track is $6 million, the RCMP detachment is $5 million and the new fire equipment is $1.5 million,” says Mund.

Mund also says that the revitalization of Polson Park would make for a good project as well because “it benefits everybody in the community too.”

There is still no expected timeline for when council will make a decision on which project to fund.

Mund says it “all depends on how discussion goes.”