Former Vernon councillor demands apology over alleged defamatory statements from current council member

Photo: Jon Manchester

A Vernon city councillor has been served with a letter from a Vancouver law firm, demanding a public apology for the alleged defamation of a former council colleague.

Castanet has obtained a copy of the letter dated May 6 to Coun. Dalvir Nahal from lawyer Bryan Baynham at Harper Grey LLP on behalf of former councillor Juliette Cunningham.

The letter claims Nahal made defamatory statements that "attacked (Cunningham's) good name and reputation at a public meeting of the Vernon council on April 26, 2021."

"Your defamatory statements were made during a council debate of a motion that members of council attend a diversity training seminar. According to the transcript of the debate, the mayor brought forward this motion because of certain comments/conduct directed at you by other members of council in the recent past," the letter states.

"While speaking to the motion, you said the following words about a 'previous sitting councillor,' which to the ratepayers of Vernon and anyone familiar with the Vernon council would know was a reference to my client."

Council transcripts show Nahal said: "Do these diversity training workshops work? I really believe in this idea… But I also reflect on – the past week on some of the things that have happened – there's a previous sitting councillor that I felt intimidated and bullied me for four years and I didn't say anything, but I now go to the streets to consult businesses, and … they are also feeling that pressure, and I'm thinking that if someone who is such an advocate for the disenfranchised and Indigenous people can continue to behave like this, then I don't even know if it's worth having a workshop like this anymore."

Later during council discussion of the matter, Nahal added: "A few weeks ago, I was all in favour of it, but since then just reflecting … back on the last council – I'm not trying to make this about me."

Video of the meeting shows Nahal almost in tears as she spoke.

The letter says Cunningham was "shocked and dismayed" by the comments.

"Your attack is particularly galling since my client served as a role model for you and other women to seek elective office and was respected for expressing strongly held views in a positive and collaborative fashion."

Indeed, in a February 2021 email to Cunningham, Nahal wrote: I don't think I truly understood the amount of work and effort you put in to be such a powerful advocate for the underprivileged and I wanted to thank you!"

The letter demanded a "full and frank apology at the next meeting of council."

Nahal was not present at Monday's meeting, however, as she was in the hospital undergoing cancer treatments.

It also demands that Nahal read a statement provided by Cunningham's lawyer at council, "acknowledging your regret for making the unfounded allegations and apologizing to the council and the ratepayers of Vernon for

doing so."

The letter also seeks a donation of $1,000 in Cunningham's name to the North Okanagan Friendship Center Society and $3,000 in legal fees.

"The settlement contemplated in this letter and the attached apology is not open for negotiation. If you do not comply with each of the three requests set out above, I have instructions to commence an action for defamation in the Supreme Court of British Columbia," the letter concludes.

Cunningham was named Vernon's Woman of the Year in 2016.

Castanet has reached out to both Nahal and Cunningham for comment.