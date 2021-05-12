Lumby's True Leaf cannabis company excited about future in wake of bankruptcy

Photo: Contributed

Lumby cannabis company True Leaf feels it is well positioned to rebound from past financial troubles.

The company saw rapid growth out of the gate, securing international distribution deals, launching a line of cannabis pet products, and building an $8.5-million production facility.

Then, the pot bubble burst.

But, True Leaf investor relations spokesperson Nick Foufoulas says: "We've worked hard to make this company an ongoing, viable concern and to finish the vision."

This week's announcement of an investor offering seeking up to $10 million to propel the company forward with creation of a craft cannabis business park follows bankruptcy proceedings in October of last year.

The whole cannabis sector "basically imploded," Foufoulas said of 2018. "It was tough times for everyone. In-between, there were a couple of little spurts, but we had to go through a reorganization and creditor protection."

Coming out the other side, True Leaf did a nine-for-one stock rollback in December – essentially the opposite of a hot stock splitting, in which nine shares now became worth a single new share.

That left some feeling as if their investment had gone "up in smoke."

Responding to news of the crowdfunding offering, some previous investors recalled buying in during the last public offering, prior to construction of True Leaf's Lumby building.

"The startup amount then was 70 cents a share, when the stock was trading at a $1.50. The shareholders weren’t able to sell their stock for a holding period. When the holding period was up, he still did not have a licence, the building was barely up," one investor told Castanet.

As of Tuesday, True Leaf stock was trading at 44 cents.

The company sold off its pet division last August.

Last month, it received preliminary subdivision approval from the Village of Lumby for the cannabis business park on its 40-acre property.

The company plans to subdivide the property into 14 lots in a phased approach, offering land packages to regional micro-cultivators, creating a hub for the craft cannabis community.

"We're very excited with the approval," Foufoulas said Tuesday.

"We understand people's concerns. What seems to not be favourable on the one side (the stock rollback) still provides the opportunity to be involved as stakeholders, to stay in the company."

As with any stock market investment, valuations can vary and there are no guarantees in life, but True Leaf says its business park will be a first-of-its-kind hub in the cannabis industry.

True Leaf claims consumers are "disappointed" in the wake of cannabis legalization in 2018 – with "retail markets flooded with low-quality, over-priced, and often irradiated cannabis."

The company is countering that by going for a small-batch, premium product.

"Consumers are demanding quality, craft growers want a route to market, and investors want an easy way to invest online ... we believe we’re pointing the way to the future of the industry," CEO Darcy Bomford said in a press release.