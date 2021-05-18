A Vernon resident is doing a Sleep Out to raise money for homeless youth

Photo: Kiley Routley

A Vernon resident and her sisters in-law are participating in a Sleep Out so homeless youth can sleep safely at Covenant House Vancouver.

The campaign typically calls for participants to fly to Vancouver to participate in the Sleep Out, but because of the pandemic, participants can camp out anywhere they see fit.

Kiley Routley, owner-operator of Lavington’s Back To Earth organic shop, and her two sisters-in-law Heidi Routley, from Vernon and Jacquline Olsen, a Coldstream resident will meet up and sleep in a tent with very little comfortability to participate in the Sleep Out.

Kiley says doing this isn’t just to put themselves in the position of homeless people who have to sleep in uncomfortable situations everyday, but are also doing this to raise money for the homeless youth who are in need of round the clock care.

The fundraisers goal is $4,500 and has already reached $4,093 as of May 11.

So far, the money raised allows for one youth to stay in the Residential Crisis Program for 10 days.

The Residential Crisis Program is where the money donated will go. It gives the homeless youth counselling, food, shelter and guidance.

“Last year we had the first Sleep Out and it did so well that we decided to do it again this year,” said Kiley. “People sleep on a piece of cardboard with a sleeping bag if they want. We care enough to do it.”

The sleep out will take place May 28 for one night.

“By making a donation to us, you are helping to provide critical funds for the Street Outreach Program at Covenant House Vancouver who help youth in need find their way to a brighter future,” says the website where donations can be made.