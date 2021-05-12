Register now for fireside chat with best-selling author Paul Young

People can now register to take part in a conversation with the author of The Shack.

Paul Young will be sitting down for a fireside chat with Sherman Dahl of Vernon's Emily Dahl Foundation.

With nearly 23 million copies sold and 49 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the New York Times Bestseller list, The Shack has inspired conversations about God around the world.

The Shack has also been included in the PBS list of America’s 100 best-loved books.

Dahl's daughter Emily was a rising volleyball star who died tragically at a young age, prompting creation of the foundation named after her. Its mission is to spread positivity.

"Paul and I will discuss the reality that our purpose in life is to be happy," says Dahl.

"Emily believed that life is too short to delay happiness. The Emily Dahl Foundation carries this powerful message. Paul and I will discuss the need to live deeply so the time here does not go to waste. The quality of our life depends on how deeply we live each moment – and not the emotional and material comforts," said Dahl.

