Partnerships key to effective policing as May 9-15 marks National Police Week

Photo: Contributed

Have you said 'thank you' to a police officer lately?

If not, this is the perfect week to do so.

May 9-15 is National Police Week – a seven-day public awareness campaign that encourages new connections between police and the communities they serve.

"The theme for 2021 is 'working together to keep our communities safe,' and we are celebrating our role and our pride in being an important public safety partner," says North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

Collaboration within police agencies and between police services, first responders, as well as social and community organizations is integral to public safety, he says.

"The success of police services in Canada today depends on our ability to create, maintain, and strengthen relationships with various community partners and stakeholders," said Terleski.

Local officers are often the gateway to community resources, he added ... "and we take pride in our role leading and supporting our partners as we strive to find opportunities and solutions that work for residents of our community when it comes to public safety."

Mutual trust, accountability, and support of the community are cornerstones of policing, he added.

“We are listening. We will continue to engage our partners, create opportunities for positive and meaningful interaction with residents, and to ensure we continue to deliver effective policing services that address the needs and reflect the values of our communities in the North Okanagan,” he said.