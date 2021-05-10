City of Vernon to develop one new lake access point a year for next six years

Photo: City of Vernon

Vernon city council will move forward with a plan to develop one new Okanagan Lake access per year over the next six years.

Council briefly discussed the plan on Monday.

After the recent closure of the 8835 Okanagan Landing Rd. boat launch due to safety concerns, staff recommend that design and development of that site be the first priority in 2022.

After that, the recommended order for development includes:

2023: 7300 Tronson Rd.

2024: 9499 Eastside Rd.

2025: 114 Russell Rd.

2026: 7806 Tronson Rd.

2027: 7700 Tronson Rd.

The locations were identified in the city's 2018 lake access plan.