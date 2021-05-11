City council will received information on creating a synthetic ice rink

Photo: Contributed Rink trail in Toronto

The possibility of a synthetic skating rink could become a reality in the near future.

At its regular meeting on Monday, city council decided to revisit the idea of creating a synthetic rink at an appropriate location.

Coun. Scott Anderson motioned to direct staff to provide more information on creating an outdoor synthetic skating rink. Only Coun. Kelly Fehr voted in opposition.

When discussing possible sites for a future rink, both Kin Racetrack and Polson Park were brought up.

Council also brought up the option of having the rink be for multi-purpose use.

Most councillors agreed that the most popular skating seasons would be fall, winter and possibly early spring. They would like to see the possibility of the rink being used as a “box arena,” for other activities.