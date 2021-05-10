City council moved to postpone the decision of the closure of two blocks on 30th Avenue

Photo: Contributed

Vernon city council has postponed a decision to close 30th Avenue to vehicle traffic for another two weeks.

Coun. Brian Quiring motioned to postpone the decision until the next council meeting because Coun. Dalvir Nahal was not in attendance and she is the one who initially made the motion to go through with the closure.

Coun. Akbal Mund countered that motion with his own, asking to have a discussion about the responses council members received by businesses in the two blocks on 30th Ave and to still defer a decision for two weeks.

Mund’s motion passed.

In a discussion that lasted over an hour council discussed the major concerns that businesses in the area had if the closure were to go through.

Mund, who spoke to all but two businesses, said the main concern is the need for consultation as well as the time frame.

Most of the businesses had already altered their business plan to fit the COVID restrictions and then would have to alter it again to fit the closure of 30th Avenue.

According to council, the businesses in the 2900 block are “overwhelmingly” more in favour of the shutdown than the 3000 block, who are almost completely against it.

Coun. Quiring recommended only closing the 2900 block given that almost all are in favour of it and said that 15 out of 18 businesses in that block want it to happen.

Mayor Victor Cumming was not impressed with how this situation was handled, he wanted to see a “systematic” way of surveying the two blocks with set questions to ask them.

His opinion included holding off on this plan until next year so that it would be done right, he also recommended that the Downtown Vernon Association be involved in the planning.

Quiring put another motion on the table toward the end of this discussion, he motioned to administration to reach out to the DVA and ask them when they would be available to do a proper consultation with both blocks on 30th Avenue.

His motion carried, council plans to revisit this topic in their next meeting, with Nahal in attendance.