North Okanagan cannabis company True Leaf seeks to raise up to $10 million through crowdfunding campaign

North Okanagan cannabis company True Leaf has launched an equity crowdfunding campaign to invest in what it is billing as a craft cannabis business park.

True Leaf Brands Inc. announced the campaign Monday for what it says is a first-of-its-kind hub.

The company is seeking institutional investors, the craft cannabis community, and general public as potential investors.

True Leaf claims consumers are "disappointed" in the wake of cannabis legalization in 2018 – with "retail markets flooded with low-quality, over-priced, and often irradiated cannabis."

The company says it is partnering with micro-cultivators to provide small-batch, premium product.

“We’re celebrating B.C.’s rich history of growing quality cannabis – the world-renowned ‘BC Bud.’ By supporting micro-cultivators and giving the public a chance to become owners in our company, the entire craft cannabis community benefits,” CEO Darcy Bomford said in a press release.

“Consumers are demanding quality, craft growers want a route to market, and investors want an easy way to invest online ... we believe we’re pointing the way to the future of the industry.”

True Leaf is a licensed cannabis producer and owns a 40-acre site with preliminary subdivision approval for a cannabis business park in Lumby. It's based around a central 19,500-square-foot two-story hub facility.

It plans to offer packaging lines, small-batch anti-microbial services, and a nursery to supply clones.

The company seeks to raise up to $10 million with the offering.