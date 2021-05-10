Vernon Tourism seeks approval for weekly pop-up booth at Kal Beach

Photo: kalamalkalake.org

Vernon Tourism is seeking approval for a weekly pop-up booth at Kal Beach in Coldstream over the summer.

A report to Coldstream council seeks authorization to set up once a week from the May long weekend through Labour Day.

Vernon Tourism isn't opening its Visitor Information Centre this year, going with a digital strategy and mobile booth.

The agency has hired two summer students to operate the mobile service.

The goal is to set up a 10x10 pop-up tent at locations throughout the season and to provide tourists with maps, accommodation listings, and information on attractions and restaurants.

Use of the booth would determine any requests for increased frequency.

It would include a protective barrier for COVID safety and a sandwich board sign with Destination BC's visitor servicing "I" logo on it.

The students would not be selling any goods or services from the booth.