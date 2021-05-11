Take a look inside Vernon's new indoor pickleball complex, opening later this month

Vernon's new pickleball complex is almost ready to open its doors to the public.

The Vernon Pickleball Association successfully raised $1.4 million to put a roof over the courts at Marshall Fields, enclosing the facility and allowing pickleball to be played year round.

It is now the largest, dedicated pickleball facility across Canada.

The facility will officially open May 22.

“We’re going to be welcoming the public back with some restrictions due to COVID, but you will be able to start playing pickleball in this wonderful facility,” says VPA spokesperson Anne Longley.

Since the upgrade, some news changes have been put in place.

The complex no longer allows drop-ins. Longley says people will have to go to their website and create a profile, which will allow them to book a court.

Under provincial health orders, indoor pickleball is restricted to singles only – no doubles.

“You can only come to play singles, but, if you’ve never tried skinny singles, give it a go, it still is a lot of fun,” said Longley.

A couple other changes include a fee for use of the courts, which can be paid ahead of time via the website.

Masks must be worn upon arrival and while checking in at the front desk. Once on the court, they can be removed.

Once restrictions become more relaxed, the association plans to host national tournaments