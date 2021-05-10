Vernon Rotary project increasing literacy halfway around the world

Photo: Contributed

Vernon Rotarians are helping increase literacy halfway around the world.

The Rotary Club of Vernon and Zimbabwe Project Society have teamed up to create 25 libraries in rural Zimbabwe, complete with books, bookshelves, and furniture.

The effort is helping about 7,600 school children in the African nation.

Training of librarians will also be provided so the investment can reach its full value to the local villages, the club says.

The cost of the project will be about $98,000 US when complete.

Needs were assessed by members of the Zimbabwe Project, and executive director Angela Yablonski took the idea to Rotary.

Rotarians Gary Soles and Derek Hall wrote the initial grant proposal, which started with $16,000 raised at a dinner/auction event. Rotary's district level and the federal government also contributed, and the project was moved up the line to Rotary International, who sent a cheque to Vernon Rotary for the full amount.

Zimbabwe Project member Peter Maguwu is also a member of the Harare City Rotary Club in that nation’s capital.

Maguwu has been the liaison between the organizations and has overseen the project in Zimbabwe.

"This project will not only help the children of Zimbabwe, but also some local suppliers, delivery companies and educators, keeping all the money within the borders of the country," Maguwu said.