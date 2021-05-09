A four-foot tall mirror was spotted standing at the top of Middleton Mountain

Photo: Liz Dickson

A four-foot tall mirror was spotted standing tall at the top of Middleton Mountain.

Liz Dickson posted a picture in the Middleton Mountain Community group on Facebook, of what appeared to be a mirror stationed at the top of the mountain overlooking McKergow Park.

Another user, Chantel Simpson went to take a look at it and upon further inspection, confirmed that it is a mirror.

Many other users were concerned, given that a mirror directly facing sunlight is a fire hazard.

One individual commented on the post saying that they saw the same mirror at the side of the road on Middleton Way with a “For free” sign with it.

No word yet on if the mirror has been removed.