Vernon business has altercation with anti-maskers

A Vernon business had a physical altercation with a pair of men after one refused to wear a mask.

According to an employee at Savoy Equipment Ltd., two people came into the store on Friday, one with a mask and one without, and caused havoc.

An employee filmed the altercation the men had with the staff.

When employees at the store told the man without a mask that he needs to wear one or he will not be served, he argued with the staff, telling them that it’s a public place and he is allowed in the store.

He also went on to say that he has a medical condition and then later he tells them that he is not sick.

Customers in the store also got involved and told the man he should be wearing a mask. One customer in particular can be heard in the video saying, “I don’t need an a**hole like you to kill me.”

“If we have to leave, then so do the customers," one of the men said.

When the customers started to leave the store, the two men began to follow, and the employee who recorded the video went out to the parking lot to get a picture of their license plate.

The man wearing the mask saw the employee taking the video, hit his arm and knocked the employee's phone out of his hand.

At the end of the video, the maskless man threatened to sue the employee if they were to upload the video online.

RCMP was contacted at the time and arrived at the scene after the two men left the store completely.