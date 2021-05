Photo: Uncle Buck's Lil Donuts

Celebrate mom the best way possible, with food.

The food trucks stationed at Village Green hotel added an extra day to their schedule to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Typically the food trucks are open Thursday to Saturday only, but today they will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The food trucks out today will be Gord Oh’s, Uncle Buck’s Lil Donuts, Ogopogo Concession Mac & Cheese, and International Perogies.