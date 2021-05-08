Photo: Contributed

Back to Earth and giveLUCK are encouraging people to get back to acts of love and kindness.

Back to Earth is a Lavington-based company that makes natural goods from skin care to house products, and will be rewarding people for caring for one another.

Back to Earth has teamed up with the local community group earthLUCK to spread good will around the Valley.

“Remember...acts of Love, Understanding, Compassion and Kindness don’t have to cost you a dime....and everyone can use a little extra these days (family, friends, co-workers and even complete strangers),” said a statement on the giveLUCK Facebook page.

The Back to Earth LUCK Challenge is asking people to bless someone, record it and then send the video to them.

“Now let’s get out there and inspire, show everyone how we give LUCK. DM us for instructions on how to send it in and then....you will have earned $100 worth of beautiful Back To Earth health product for a LUCK giving non-profit.”

Back to Earth is donating two boxes of natural hand sanitizers to a non-profit for every video giveLUCK receives.

According to their Facebook page, giveLUCK are “Influencers of: Love, Understanding, Compassion and Kindness. We intend to support, promote and inspire selfLUCK, communityLUCK and earthLUCK. A forum to highlight and share the beauty of humanity that truly does exist in our world.”