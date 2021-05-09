Historic O'Keefe Ranch has opened for the season and moms get in free on Mother's Day

Historic O'Keefe Ranch officially opened for the season this weekend.

The ranch began operating more than 150 years ago and is now a popular destination for those wanting to step back in time.

And as is tradition, moms will get in for free on Mothers Day.

The ranch buildings are open and there are a lot of things to see and do.

“Our interpreters are actually local actors and they are dressed up in costume and they are here to tell a story and play a character,” said Diane Llewelyn-Jones, with the ranch.

“Every building has attached to it, some wonderful stories, so that is going to be really fun.”

The actors will be portraying actual characters from the ranch's past that guests can interact with.

And of course, it would not be a ranch without critters.

“We have some new lambs on the property, we have Flapjack our donkey that is going to be greeting everyone, you can take your picture with him and there are chickens and peacocks and everything else,” said Llewelyn-Jones. “And we will have the goats out so you can go in the pen and pet the goats.”

There are COVID protocols in place, and masks must be worn inside buildings, but are not required when walking around the open grounds.

For more information, visit the O'Keefe website.