Thief steals freshly-planted flowers from Vernon Ladies World

Photo: Ladies World Someone stole freshly-planted flowers from Ladies World in Vernon.

The operators of Ladies World in Vernon are disheartened after a thief made off with flowers they had just put out.

“Yesterday, our team filled our planters with some lovely flowers to lift their spirits as well as those of our members when they visit the club. Unfortunately someone overnight decided they needed them more,” said a Friday post on the Ladies World Facebook page. “Just wow... Do better Vernon, we’ve all had a rough year!”

The theft was discovered Friday morning and Ladies World posted a picture from video footage showing a woman walking away with a handful of flowers she had ripped from the planter.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call RCMP.