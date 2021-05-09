Kin Race Track revitalization most popular choice among Vernon councillors for legacy project

Photo: Google Maps

Vernon city councillors each chose their top three priorities for legacy projects during a recent committee meeting.

At issue is how best to spend almost $13 million in the city's FortisBC Legacy Reserve.

The seven-member council agreed to focus on projects that received two or more votes and reject those with single votes.

The most popular was revitalization of Kin Race Track Park with sports fields, trails, an outdoor ice rink, dog park and lands to be set aside for affordable housing and a new active living centre, receiving five votes. It was followed by:

30th Avenue ‘flex-street’ (3 votes)

RCMP building renovation (3 votes)

Polson Park revitalization (2 votes)

$1.17M for fire services strategic plan (2 votes)

Single vote items included land purchase to support affordable housing, inner core trails and sidewalks, boat launch revitalization on Okanagan Landing Road, a fire services boat, a new Lakeview Park pool, Civic Block improvements if the proposed new Cultural Centre moves ahead.

Projects were reviewed under the areas of Recreation, Parks and Natural Spaces, Affordable and Attainable Housing, Vibrant Downtown, Organizational Priorities, Regional Relationships, and Other/Sustainable.

Council will consider project selection at its committee of the whole meeting on Monday.