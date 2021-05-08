Footage from the May 8 1945 celebration of VE Day in Vernon presented by the Vernon Museum

It was a celebration heard around the world.

On May 8, 1945, the war in Europe came to an end.

VE Day closed one of the darkest chapters in European history with defeat of Nazi Germany.

Boisterous celebrations were held across the nation upon the announcement of the acceptance of Germany's surrender, including in Vernon.

Vernon firefighters adorned a fire truck with flags and paraded around town.

Soldiers training in Camp Vernon as it was then called, marched through the streets as did Boy Scouts, Wolf Cubs and Girl Guides.

A pipe band led a procession of veterans of the First World War and Boer War while onlookers celebrated.

Some 3,000 people gathered in the Civic Arena to sing hymns and pray, before Mayor David Howrie addressed the crowd to pay tribute to lives lost in the great conflict.

A video of the momentous occasion has been posted to the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives Youtube channel.

The old black and white film footage was converted a digital format by Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault, who also has Youtube channel with numerous vintage videos.