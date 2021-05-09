Vernon council to consider costs associated with downtown closure of 30th Avenue

Photo: Contributed

Vernon city council will revisit the idea on Monday of closing two blocks of 30th Avenue to vehicles.

Council passed a resolution in April proposing the downtown street closure between 29th and 31st Streets on a trial basis to help struggling restaurants.

However, downtown merchants have ben sharply divided on the issue, with duelling petitions both for and against the idea.

The proposal would have 30th Avenue closed from 9 a.m. Thursday mornings until 9 a.m. Mondays.

Staff were directed to report back to council at the May 10 meeting with costs associated with the plan.

Council indicated the closure would begin May 13 and continue to Sept. 6.

The city would also provide tables and chairs to businesses that require them, however concerns were raised over the distribution, collection and storage of them when not in use.

"ldeally, city staff would not be involved in this process. Should council support the use of city tables and chairs, the Downtown Vernon Association could be requested to oversee that process," a report to council states.

Another key cost would be putting up and taking down barricades. Using city staff, the cost would be approximately $270 per week, or $4,590 for the proposed 17-week duration of the closures.

A loss in parking revenue from meters on the two blocks is anticipated at $18,000.

Should council pursue closure of the street, total costs are estimated at $24,275.