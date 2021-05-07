Cycling instructor praises navigation of Vernon's new double traffic circles

Vernon's new double roundabout may have some motorists and cyclists scratching their heads.

The road work is part of the city's 29th and 30th Street Transportation Corridor, which spans from the Village Green Shopping Centre to Polson Park and is intended to reduce pressure on 27th Street and Highway 97.

As locals get used to navigating the roundabouts, a Vernon cycling advocate has taken to YouTube to offer some advice.

Bruce Mol is known in the area for training people how to properly use their bicycles. He has an extensive background as an instructor, teaching people how to ride in Vancouver before moving to Vernon in 2004.

Mol, who has a masters in education, instructs Vernon Safe Community Unit Ambassadors, bylaw officers in Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton as well as the Salmon Arm Safety Patrol.

Mol combined his knowledge of riding with his Youtube channel – Think Bicycle – to show cyclists how easy it is to get through the double traffic circles at the former Civic Arena property.

“I am thrilled with the project,” Mol said of the interchange and double roundabout.

“Not many cities can pull it off, so I was delighted to see that connector.”

In the five-minute video, Mol explains the best, and safest, ways to navigate the roundabouts from every travel direction by taking advantage of the multi-use path that borders the road through the area.

“The reason I did the video is to highlight it is a really easy connector from the Village Green Centre all the way to the rail trail,” said Mol.