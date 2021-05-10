City of Vernon wants to hear from you on plans for Civic Park

Photo: City of Vernon

Public engagement on the conceptual plan for Vernon's next park will begin this week.

The engagement period on plans for the former Civic Arena site will be open for two weeks, with information available at www.engagevernon.ca.

Materials will include a map of the design concept supplemented by three-dimensional perspectives, representative photographs of park features, written descriptions of features, and a narrated video.

A virtual open house will allow for questions from the public, and answers will be posted on the Engage Vernon site for residents to view.

A short survey will also be made available.

Based on the feedback, the park concept will be adjusted and presented to council in June.