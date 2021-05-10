Vernon to consider development of new lake access sites over next six years

Photo: City of Vernon

A report to Vernon city council recommends the development of one new Okanagan Lake access a year over the next six years.

Council members agreed to tour the six priority sites prior to their next meeting, this afternoon.

The locations were identified in the city's 2018 lake access plan.

"Administration anticipates that one lake access site could be constructed each year, subject to permitting (environmental, archaeological), site constraints, and adjacent property encroachments," the report to council states.

Due to the recent closure of the 8835 Okanagan Landing Rd. boat launch due to safety concerns, staff recommend that design and development of that site be the first priority in 2022.

After that, the recommended order for development is a s follows:

2023: 7300 Tronson Rd.

2024: 9499 Eastside Rd.

2025: 114 Russell Rd.

2026: 7806 Tronson Rd.

2027: 7700 Tronson Rd.

Council is expected to discuss the recommendation on Monday.