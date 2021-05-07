City of Vernon financial picture improves amid pandemic

Photo: City of Vernon

Financial statements for 2020 show a continuing improvement in the City of Vernon's position.

A report to council shows total financial assets of $130.8 million increased by $3 million, while total liabilities of $58.9 million increased slightly from 2019 by $300,000.

Council will review the audited statements at its next meeting, on Monday.

Tangible capital assets have increased from $596.3 million in 2019 to $604 million in 2020. This is mostly due to recording $18.8 million in capital investments, which exceeded amortization of $11.5 million, the report states.

The 2020 unexpended, uncommitted balance totalled $1,677,453.

A net surplus of $10.3 million is reported for the year, down from $41.2 million in 2019.

"Despite reduced revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city did better than budget due to the province providing a one-time COVID-19 Safe Restart grant in the amount of $5 million," the report notes.

Lost revenues due to the pandemic included casino gaming grants, on-street parking, park booking fees, business license fees and others, totalling $2.6 million.

Unbudgeted costs due to COVID-19 totalled $317,000.

"Recreation services was the most impacted by the pandemic. Unrealized revenues totalled $1.6 million, with an equal reduction in expenditures. Other reductions in revenues were spread throughout the organization," the report adds.