Landmark Coldstream farm and cafe listed for $1.9 million

It's been a fixture in the North Okanagan for decades, and now the Friesen farm in Coldstream can be yours.

The property, at 9172 Kalamalka Lake Rd., is for sale.

Friesen’s Country Tyme Garden is a popular spot for locals and has been operating for 35 years.

Promoted as a “classic farm-to-table operation," the 5.2 acres between Kalamalka Road and Mackie Drive is listed for $1,955,000.

The storefront houses the retail and cafe portion of Friesen's Countrytime Gardens, and features a bakery, farm storage, a walk in freezer, offices, artist space and other amenities.

There is more than an acre of orchards with a mix of pear, apple, plum and cherry trees, as well as an acre of strawberries and raspberries.

Another acre of fields is currently rented out for horse boarding, but the seller is willing to plant 10 rows of cider-specific fruit trees.

There is also an attached greenhouse and all the farm machinery needed to run a small scale agri-business, including a 2020 farm tractor.