How are you celebrating Mother's Day this year?

For the second consecutive year, the pandemic has put a damper on Mother’s Day plans, but no matter what, the day remains the same — a day to celebrate mom.

For those who are wondering, Mother’s Day was created a long time ago, back in the 1900s.

A woman named Anna Jarvis started a campaign for an official holiday honouring mothers in 1905, the year her own mother died. She then had a public memorial for her mother in her hometown of Grafton, West Virginia in 1908, to celebrate her mother.

She continued to push for Mother’s Day to become a national day and finally in 1914, she was successful.

Anna Jarvis put Mother’s Day on the calendar as a day dedicated to expressing love and gratitude to mothers, acknowledging the sacrifices women make for their children.

Later in life, she would grow resentful of the commercialization of Mother's Day. By the 1920s, she believed companies had exploited the idea, putting profit over sentiment.

