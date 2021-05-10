Allan Brooks Nature Centre hosting plant sale on May 15 and 16

Photo: The Allan Brooks Nature Centre

The Allan Brooks Nature Centre is returning with their popular plant sale fundraiser.

On May 15 and 16 the Nature Centre will be hosting their two-day plant sale.

Visitors can choose from a variety of perennials, including pollinators and deer resistant plants. Knowledgeable volunteers will be around to help people choose the right plants for the garden.

In the past years the plant sale was held in conjunction with the Mega Garage Sale, but since the garage sale will be hosted in the fall, the plant sale will be a stand-alone spring fundraiser for the Nature Centre.

“I encourage everyone to come and purchase plants, even those who are not known to have a green thumb. Spending time outside and in the garden is what we all need right now,” said Cheryl Hood manager of the Allan Brooks Nature Centre.

The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

The plant sale is 100% organized by volunteers, some of which have contributed to the Allan Brooks Nature Centre plant sale for 17 years.



Staff will be working in the Interpretive Centre so guests can see the exhibits, live animals and The Nature Shop is restocked with new inventory. On Saturday, May 15th, guests can also join a Guided Walking Tour at 11 a.m. for $5 per person.