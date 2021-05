Photo: City of Vernon

A portion of 27th Crescent and 18th Street in Vernon will be closed for a sanitary sewer main renewal project.

Starting at 7:30 a.m. Monday, the area will be accessible to local traffic only.

The City of Vernon advises the utility work is expected to be completed by May 18, but the timeline may change if emergencies arise.

Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area.

Every effort will be made to minimize disruptions.