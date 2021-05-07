Intermezzo Wine Cellar chosen Vernon's best restaurant by Castanet readers

Photo: Castanet Staff

Castanet readers think the Intermezzo is Vernon's best restaurant.

With more than 425 votes, Castanet's contest to support local restaurants saw Intermezzo Wine Cellar come out on top.

Castanet launched the contest to help restaurants, which have been struggling under pandemic restrictions, shutdowns, and most recently by being limited to patio and takeout or delivery service only.

Readers were asked to vote for their favourite restaurant.

Intermezzo owners Ellie and Glenn Yawney received a $750 ad campaign for the restaurant on Castanet.

Intermezzo has been a Vernon institution since 1977.

The restaurant features a combination of modern and classic cuisine from around the world – and Ellie and her sister Mandy started there each at the age of 13, under the previous owner.

The Yawneys purchased the restaurant in 2007.

One lucky voter also wins a $50 restaurant gift certificate, and that Castanet reader is Lisa Briggs.

Thanks to everyone who voted – and let's keep supporting our local restaurants.