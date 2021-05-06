Hello Okanagan drops full length song in local collaboration

You've seen them on Castanet each weekend, and now the boys from Hello Okanagan have a new song you won't be able to get out of your head.

Their bouncy Hello Okanagan intro music is now a full-length song, thanks to a collaboration with Vernon rapper NØX and veteran local musician Andrew Johns.

"It started as a 20-second theme song that Andrew Johns and I created," says Hello Okanagan's Peter Kaz.

"In the past year, we have had numerous people ask us to make it into a full track."

Kaz produces and hosts the weekly video with David Scarlatescu.

The fast-paced Kaz is also involved in Vernon Comic Con, Okanagan’s Got Talent, is a Funtastic director and Vernon Winter Carnival board member and is marketing manager for the Downtown Vernon Association.

Scarlatescu is owner of Vernon's The Fig bistro, and is a board member of the DVA and Vernon and District Community Land Trust.

Johns, a singer, songwriter, keyboardist has been in the music industry since the 1980s and is known for his showmanship and impersonations.?

The song gives shout-outs to numerous Okanagan communities, landmarks and institutions, with the video using clips and outtakes from past Hello Okanagan episodes, along with fresh footage.

Local rapper NØX, aka Rory MacLeod, makes a mid-song cameo with lines including: "Paradise is what they tell us, Don't live here? You should be jealous."

The song is available on the Hello Okanagan YouTube channel, iTunes and Spotify.

On their video show, Kaz and Scarlatescu talk each week with Okanagan business leaders, debate issues facing the region, and promote the Valley as a whole.