Vernon is part of a provincial homeless count this week

City officials will have a better idea of the homeless situation in Vernon once a provincial homeless count has been completed.

Annette Sharkey, with the Social Planning Council, said the provincial homeless count is separate from the homeless counts conducted by local groups.

Vernon was supposed to be part of the province-wide count slated for last year, but it was put on hold because of COVID concerns. The count is taking place this week.

Sharkey said there are benefits to being part of the provincial program.

“We will be able to see where we are at with other communities through a provincial lens,” said Sharkey. “It does come with funding and with consultants. We've always done it just off the side of our desks and with volunteers.”

By being part of the provincial program there was funding to hire staff and those with lived experience.

“They can do a more in depth analysis because they do have the resources,” said Sharkey.

This is the first time Vernon has been included in the province-wide program.

“We have similar issues to other communities across the province so it is important for us to be part of that.”

The provincial homeless count is over and above the local count that conducted by volunteers through local agencies.

The data will be compiled by the province and then sent to involved communities at a later date.