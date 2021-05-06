Vernon chamber writes to Trudeau, Horgan - says North Okanagan labour shortage needs attention

Photo: Greater Vernon Chamber

The COVID-19 pandemic has only worsened an ongoing labour shortage in the North Okanagan, according to the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber is urging senior governments take action to address the issue.

In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier John Horgan, the chamber insists there is an urgency to filling the employment gap.

“We frequently hear from our membership that the most significant operational challenge is access to labour, and the while the situation existed prior to the pandemic, Covid-19 has only heightened the crisis,” chamber president Krystin Kempton says in a press release.

“Many vacancies go unfilled, meaning some businesses have reduced hours or are unable to complete orders. This scenario is particularly common within the manufacturing, agricultural and retail sectors in the North Okanagan.”

Factors feeding into the shortage are the cost of housing, lack of childcare, an aging population, and access to training and education. The cost of housing makes it difficult for many employers to attract and retain staff, the chamber adds.

“While progress has been made by government and non-profits in constructing housing for those at the lower end of the financial spectrum, many individuals and families in the middle-income bracket find it difficult to rent or purchase a home in the current market,” says Kempton.

A list of chamber recommendations includes: