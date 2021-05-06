Vernon man faces numerous sex-related charges

Photo: Jon Manchester

A Vernon man facing a number of sex-related charges will be heading to trial.

Christian Tanutan appeared in Vernon court Thursday and will be back in court June 14 to fix a trial date.

“The accused was arraigned today, and the need for a preliminary inquiry was waived,” says Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service.

Tanutan is charged with sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching involving a single complainant. The offences allegedly occurred on March 7, 2020.

Tanutan is also facing a single count of sexual assault, which is alleged to have occurred between Oct. 1 and Oct. 31, 2019.

McLaughlin says Tanutan, born in 1988, will also be answering to seven more charges from three different complainants, which are alleged to have occurred between Nov. 1, 2020, and Jan. 25, 2021.

“The charges include two counts of sexual interference, three counts of luring a child, one count of administering a noxious substance to facilitate the offence of sexual interference, and one count of unlawful confinement,” says McLaughlin.