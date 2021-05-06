30th Avenue flower baskets add splash of colour to downtown Vernon

Photo: Jon Manchester

Downtown Vernon got a little bit more colourful on Thursday.

City parks and recreation crews were out hanging up flower baskets along 30th Avenue.

The seasonal splash of colour adds a bright spot to the city's downtown core every year.

And it looks like there will be some nice weather to stop and smell the roses, so to speak, as we head into the Mother's Day weekend.

Showers this evening and Friday will give way to mostly sunny skies from Saturday through Monday, according to Environment Canada.

Highs will be in the high teens to low 20s, providing a great chance to step out and pick up some flowers yourself for dear old mom.